Mobile fraud with SIM swap surges 200%

Digital banking fraud across all platforms increased a staggering 75% in 2018, with the incidence of fraud via banking app alone increasing 54%, the latest crime statistics released by the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) show.

In 2018, 23,466 incidents across banking apps, online banking and mobile banking amounted to R262-million in gross losses, Sabric says.

Sabric says the increase in banking app fraud can be attributed to increased usage of this platform by clients and that there have been no reports of banking app software being compromised to commit this fraud.

The most common modus operandi in banking app fraud is “vishing”, or voice phishing, Sabric says. Vishing is when a fraudster phones you posing as a bank official or service provider and uses social engineering skills to manipulate you into disclosing confidential information, such as one-time passwords (OTPs) and random verification numbers (RVNs), Sabric says.

Mobile banking fraud involving a SIM swap shot up 200% in 2018. Kalyani Pillay, the CEO of Sabric, says there were 11,077 such incidents during the reporting period of January 1 2018 to December 31 2018.