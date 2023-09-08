Georgia judge releases Trump election grand jury report

USA-TRUMP GEORGIA FILE PHOTO: Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts as he holds a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, US, July 29, 2023. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File Photo Image: LINDSAY DEDARIO
A Georgia judge on Friday released a special grand jury’s final report on allegations Donald Trump sought to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election, weeks after the former US president and 18 associates were indicted.
The report has been sealed for nine months. It includes recommendations to prosecutors. The document could show whether the jurors felt any additional Trump allies should have been indicted beyond those who face charges.
The special grand jury convened in 2021 at the request of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to aid her investigation. Over several months, the jurors subpoenaed testimony from 75 witnesses, including Trump allies such as his former attorney Rudy Giuliani, Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham and top Georgia officials such as Governor Brian Kemp.
The special grand jury did not have the power to issue charges. But Willis used the evidence it gathered to seek an indictment from a regular grand jury last month that accused Trump and his co-defendants of overseeing a wide-ranging conspiracy to sabotage Democrat Joe Biden’s statewide victory.
The indictment listed 30 unindicted co-conspirators, who have not been charged but allegedly played a role in the scheme.
All 19 defendants have pleaded not guilty. As with his three other criminal prosecutions, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and said he is the victim of political persecution.
Despite his legal troubles, he remains the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination next year against Biden, the incumbent.
The special grand jury report remained secret at Willis’s request while she determined what charges to bring. With the indictments issued, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney wrote in an order last week, there is no longer any reason to keep it from the public.
