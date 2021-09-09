NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Pressure mounting for consumers, warns Libstar
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg about the company’s strategy on how to cope with the tough operating environment
09 September 2021 - 07:59
Food manufacturer Libstar has warned of increased pressure on consumers.
The company says it has to launch new, innovative products to address subdued market demand.
Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg for more insight into how the company will cope in this tough operating environment
