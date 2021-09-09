Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Pressure mounting for consumers, warns Libstar

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg about the company’s strategy on how to cope with the tough operating environment

09 September 2021 - 07:59 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA
Picture: 123RF/ ASAWIN KLABMA

Food manufacturer Libstar has warned of increased pressure on consumers.

The company says it has to launch new, innovative products to address subdued market demand.

Alishia Seckam spoke to CEO Andries van Rensburg for more insight into how the company will cope in this tough operating environment

Libstar upbeat over new products amid changing shopping patterns

Food maker says improved lines have helped it outperform peers
Companies
1 day ago

Behind food prices

There are reasons why grocery shopping is so shocking, writes Anthony Clark
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Libstar

Sentio Capital’s Imtiaz Suliman talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Markets
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Viceroy vows to appeal R50m fine for Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Wiese may collect R342m windfall in record ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Steinhoff settlement receives Dutch vote support
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sasol says support needed to realise green ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Julius Baer's seven tips on how to preserve your ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.