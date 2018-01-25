WATCH: Do complacent markets put us in dangerous territory?

Corporate leaders at the World Economic Forum (WEF) have drawn parallels between recent soaring stock markets and the beginning of the pre-crisis years.

Executives from Barclays, Citigroup and the Carlyle Group have warned that the strongest global economy since 2011 is leaving financial markets complacent.

Meanwhile, BMI Research says SA’s banks are likely to start lending more freely in the event of a rate cut in the first quarter.

Nedbank CEO Mike Brown talks to Business Day TV about the sentiment around South African banks and the country as a whole in Davos.