How Huawei's new MateBook B Series laptops fuel productivity
These computers are designed to meet the demands of an always-on, always-connected, hybrid working world
Huawei doesn’t believe in compromise: devices can have it all. Case in point? The brand’s new MateBook B Series laptops, which have powerful technical capabilities and beautiful aesthetics, while also offering an easy and intuitive user experience.
The B Series includes the brand’s flagship business laptop, the B7-410, and two all-rounders, the B3-420 and B3-520. All three are designed to support the needs of professionals across various industries, and to meet the demands of an always-on, always-connected, hybrid working world.
Ultra-slim, light and compact, these laptops are powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor that’s capable of keeping up with the most stringent tasks.
They boast FullView Display for an immersive viewing experience, and the screens have also been TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, something that helps to alleviate eye strain.
This trio of devices come with Multi-Screen Collaboration pre-installed, meaning they’ll work seamlessly with your Huawei smartphone: simply tapping your handset against your laptop allows you to access both devices on a single screen, which offers significant productivity advantages.
Just because the MateBook B Series connects easily with other devices doesn’t mean they pose any security risks, however. They come standard with a TPM2.0 security chip that safeguards data confidentiality, integrity and usability.
This chip not only saves and manages BIOS and hard-drive passwords, it also supports the encryption of system and app login credentials. This means it can encrypt the login details of your online banking, messaging and email apps, providing additional security for sensitive information.
Then there’s the fingerprint power button, which biometrically authenticates your identity when you power up your laptop, and takes you directly to your desktop in one simple step.
Another thing that’s super convenient about the MateBook B Series is the laptops’ large 56Wh battery, which will make worrying about your battery life a thing of the past. And when you do need to charge up, the fast, portable 65W charger will help you get going again in no time.
The Huawei Matebook B Series is available through Pinnacle (huawei@pinnacle.co.za; 011 265 300) and Mustek (emyL@mustek.co.za; 011 237 1415).
This article was paid for by Huawei.