How Huawei's new MateBook B Series laptops fuel productivity

Huawei doesn’t believe in compromise: devices can have it all. Case in point? The brand’s new MateBook B Series laptops, which have powerful technical capabilities and beautiful aesthetics, while also offering an easy and intuitive user experience.

The B Series includes the brand’s flagship business laptop, the B7-410, and two all-rounders, the B3-420 and B3-520. All three are designed to support the needs of professionals across various industries, and to meet the demands of an always-on, always-connected, hybrid working world.

Ultra-slim, light and compact, these laptops are powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor that’s capable of keeping up with the most stringent tasks.

They boast FullView Display for an immersive viewing experience, and the screens have also been TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light, something that helps to alleviate eye strain.

This trio of devices come with Multi-Screen Collaboration pre-installed, meaning they’ll work seamlessly with your Huawei smartphone: simply tapping your handset against your laptop allows you to access both devices on a single screen, which offers significant productivity advantages.