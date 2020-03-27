Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Crime thrillers, docuseries, true-life stories and nostalgia movies to watch in lockdown BL PREMIUM

Freud — Netflix

This German series is nominally about the early life and challenges of the father of psychoanalysis, who is here presented as a cocaine-addicted, spiritualist womaniser looking for the meaning of life in his 20s. It’s often silly, always over the top and has very little to do with the real-life character at its centre but it remains reasonably intriguing on its own nutty terms if you just forget everything you think you know about the real Freud.