Life Fighting the fake news epidemic with the Real411 The only thing spreading faster than the coronavirus is fake news BL PREMIUM

All South African citizens who stay at home to avoid spreading the Covid-19 virus are entitled to a government grant of R785 a day, a WhatsApp message announces, giving you a link to click for advice on how to claim.

Or maybe you received a WhatsApp quoting the latest infection figures, followed by the phone number of someone selling a device to “zap” the virus and save your life.