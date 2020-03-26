Fighting the fake news epidemic with the Real411
The only thing spreading faster than the coronavirus is fake news
26 March 2020 - 05:05
All South African citizens who stay at home to avoid spreading the Covid-19 virus are entitled to a government grant of R785 a day, a WhatsApp message announces, giving you a link to click for advice on how to claim.
Or maybe you received a WhatsApp quoting the latest infection figures, followed by the phone number of someone selling a device to “zap” the virus and save your life.
