MARC HASENFUSS: Here’s to hope, and to my pals who stuck it out
AVI showed no signs of being cowed by current trading conditions when it stuck firmly to its generous dividend policy of paying out 80% of earnings to shareholders
28 September 2017 - 01:18
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
We have several subscription options to help you enjoy the best of our content every day, including exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data and full digital access to The Wall Street Journal.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.