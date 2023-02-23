Special Reports

Time to get back into Equites?

The Reit looks well positioned to capitalise on demand-led growth opportunities

BL Premium
23 February 2023 - 08:00 JOAN MULLER

Is the perennial market darling still on the pricey side or is it a good time to increase your weighting to Equites Property Fund, given its 23% share price slide over the past year?

That’s the question property punters are no doubt pondering amid lingering uncertainty about whether real estate stocks are likely to stage a comeback this year. South Africa’s listed property sector wasn’t a great bet in 2022, with the index ending the year down 7.3%. Capital losses were propped up by a fairly decent 7.8% dividend yield, which brought the sector’s total return into positive territory, albeit only 0.5%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.