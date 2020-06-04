FREE | Read the full Financial Mail Women magazine

Special Reports

The June 2020 issue of Financial Mail Women magazine engages key decision-makers on the conversations that should be taking place to develop and maintain dynamic, robust and diverse boardrooms in SA.

Some of the conversation starters tackled in this issue are:

  • insights from business leaders on leading successful teams through uncertain times;
  • the experiences of women across industry sectors on their journey to board level;
  • whether legislation and JSE requirements for listed companies are enough to ensure compliance with gender parity at all levels of management;
  • progressive strategies that companies are adopting to ensure inclusive and diverse boardrooms; and
  • changes that are needed at higher education institutions to prepare the pipeline of talent for a gender-transformed workplace.

