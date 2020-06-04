FREE | Read the full Financial Mail Women magazine
Insights and experiences of women across industries in SA
04 June 2020 - 13:39
The June 2020 issue of Financial Mail Women magazine engages key decision-makers on the conversations that should be taking place to develop and maintain dynamic, robust and diverse boardrooms in SA.
Some of the conversation starters tackled in this issue are:
- insights from business leaders on leading successful teams through uncertain times;
- the experiences of women across industry sectors on their journey to board level;
- whether legislation and JSE requirements for listed companies are enough to ensure compliance with gender parity at all levels of management;
- progressive strategies that companies are adopting to ensure inclusive and diverse boardrooms; and
- changes that are needed at higher education institutions to prepare the pipeline of talent for a gender-transformed workplace.