DIRECTORY: Stockbroker accounts

A complete directory of tax-free stockbroker accounts available on the market. For each TFSA we include information on the risk level, underlying investments, costs and ideal investment period

05 February 2017 - 09:11 AM
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Stockbrokers offer two main types of tax-free accounts: a managed account in which the broker determines what to invest in, and a do-it-yourself account in which you select the investments. The investment universe is restricted to the 40 or so eligible listed exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Costs include commissions when you buy or sell an ETF, while the ETFs themselves have an embedded management fee that can be seen on the relevent fund’s fact sheet. Costs listed below are the total expense ratio. ETFs provide various types of exposure, including foreign stock indices, though most are focused on JSE-listed shares.

TFSA Stockbroker accounts by Times Media on Scribd

