NATASHA MARRIAN: Desperate times for the ANC The ANC's secretary-general is suspended due to corruption charges, the party is broke and unable to pay staff, and now it has made a royal mess of its candidate nomination process for the local government elections

The ruling party’s electoral fortunes rest with the courts after it failed to properly register and pay deposits for candidates in 94 municipalities across the country — including key metros such as Tshwane and Mangaung — which could culminate in its national share of the vote slipping below 50% and it being forced into a legion of power-sharing deals...