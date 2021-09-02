NATASHA MARRIAN: Desperate times for the ANC
The ANC’s secretary-general is suspended due to corruption charges, the party is broke and unable to pay staff, and now it has made a royal mess of its candidate nomination process for the local government elections
02 September 2021 - 05:00
The ruling party’s electoral fortunes rest with the courts after it failed to properly register and pay deposits for candidates in 94 municipalities across the country — including key metros such as Tshwane and Mangaung — which could culminate in its national share of the vote slipping below 50% and it being forced into a legion of power-sharing deals...
