Opinion / On My Mind

There will be work

XHANTI PAYI: Will workers put their money where their mouths are?

There are increasing calls for SA workers to have a say about how and where their savings are invested. They could use that power to their own benefit by growing the local economy

06 October 2022 - 05:00

As I listened to some of the discussions during Cosatu’s 14th national congress last month, I wondered whether change was afoot. Particularly encouraging were remarks by union federation president Zingiswa Losi about how workers should ask robust questions about how their savings are invested and whether these investments are really in their interests.

This was not the first time Losi had spoken about the importance of the way worker savings are invested. During her speech at the SACP congress in July she welcomed the move to allow pension funds to invest in infrastructure...

