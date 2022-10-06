You don't have to be Bill Gates to make sure that future generations in your family don't start life off on the back foot
Please, people, this country is in a complete mess in every way: crime ridden, huge unemployment, failing infrastructure, burgeoning population
If the Trump National Golf Club does become a cemetery, it brings its owner exemptions from all taxes, rates and assessments
Franschhoek is getting ready to welcome local development athletes and international sports stars to its new high-performance training centre – a huge project that is transforming the face of the town
Acsiopolis combines a hotel with rental apartments that its owners say will cater to changing accommodation demands
As I listened to some of the discussions during Cosatu’s 14th national congress last month, I wondered whether change was afoot. Particularly encouraging were remarks by union federation president Zingiswa Losi about how workers should ask robust questions about how their savings are invested and whether these investments are really in their interests.
This was not the first time Losi had spoken about the importance of the way worker savings are invested. During her speech at the SACP congress in July she welcomed the move to allow pension funds to invest in infrastructure...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There will be work
XHANTI PAYI: Will workers put their money where their mouths are?
There are increasing calls for SA workers to have a say about how and where their savings are invested. They could use that power to their own benefit by growing the local economy
As I listened to some of the discussions during Cosatu’s 14th national congress last month, I wondered whether change was afoot. Particularly encouraging were remarks by union federation president Zingiswa Losi about how workers should ask robust questions about how their savings are invested and whether these investments are really in their interests.
This was not the first time Losi had spoken about the importance of the way worker savings are invested. During her speech at the SACP congress in July she welcomed the move to allow pension funds to invest in infrastructure...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.