LETTER: A safety net for the next pandemic

17 June 2021 - 05:00
Rollout: Health care workers register people for vaccinations ahead of vaccinating them with Pfizer vaccines at Germiston’s the Bertha Gxowa hospital in Germiston.
Image: AFP via Getty Images/Michele Spatar

With SA’s vaccination programme finally under way, we could be forgiven for wanting to decisively close the book on the pandemic. But as Winston Churchill once noted: "Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it."

Though our life and funeral insurance industry handled Covid loss of life claims with efficiency and compassion, the general insurance industry struggled with business interruption compensation, the scale of which was never catered for. Clearly, the private insurance industry does not have the capacity to carry this risk alone.

We need new mechanisms to build up funds via a state-backed, public-private insurance company. If such an entity had existed before Covid, our businesses and economy would be in a better position than they are now. Funding should be through a small contribution by every business, every month, enhanced by government and donor funds, while being supported by a strong reinsurance programme.

The administrative operations would be a public-private, state-backed disaster safety net, along the lines of state-owned insurer Sasria, which covers losses arising from politically motivated events. It is well run and solvent.

In the case of a new state-backed disaster insurer, oversight at a management level could be through a minimum 50% private representation on the entity’s board. This would ensure the entity remains "plunder proof", focused on business performance and commercial viability.

A disaster insurer could become a crucial element in supporting businesses against the risks of the future, ensuring that the effects of tomorrow’s extreme events are not compounded by business failure, job losses and poverty.

Andrew Lee
Insurance industry lead at IQbusiness

