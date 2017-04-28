LETTER: Pandor must act, not just talk

It was refreshing to see science & technology minister Naledi Pandor raising questions about the lifestyles of her ANC cabinet colleagues.

She says that they live in houses that are far bigger than hers and implies that they must have received these, and other benefits, through ill-gotten gains.

While the obvious point is welcome, I suspect that Pandor’s latest awakening is based far more on the warfare within the ANC than a genuine Damascene transformation. Certainly, her voting record on the Nkandla report and other key votes in the national assembly hardly demonstrate the same zeal that she now appears to be adopting.

I do hope Pandor will be exercising her duty as a citizen, and as a member of the legislative authority, to report these suspected acts of corruption by her cabinet colleagues to the law enforcement authorities.

As a member of the executive she would be aware that the Prevention & Combating of Corrupt Activities Act (which she helped pass) was promulgated to deal with just such cases.

John Steenhuisen, MPChief whip of the official opposition, Cape Town