CARMEL RICKARD: Loans that mean instant trouble The National Credit Regulator was within its legal rights to raise suspicions about a company offering 'instant loans', the appeal court has found

The National Credit Regulator (NCR) is one of the most potent weapons in the fight to protect the poor against loan sharks, so it came as something of a shock when the high court in Pretoria found against the regulator last year and ordered costs against it.

Fortunately, the NCR challenged that outcome, and the Supreme Court of Appeal has now set the matter to rights...