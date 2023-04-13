Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
Research from SBG Securities says major banks could end up big winners from the power crisis as the sprint to solar accelerates
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
Behind every great fortune lies a great crime, said Honoré de Balzac, arguably the most important French writer and a man idolised by a generation of novelists, including Charles Dickens.
Power utility Eskom, you’d have to say, probably represents South Africa’s single biggest heist in recent years. Its rolling blackouts have robbed thousands of their livelihoods and prospects, even as the utility was drained of physical cash by such ethics-lite consultants as McKinsey...
ROB ROSE: A R1-trillion load-shedding windfall
