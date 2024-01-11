EDITORIAL: SA’s bold Gaza gambit
A gutsy move by South Africa — but not without controversy
11 January 2024 - 05:00
If South Africa’s stance on Ukraine suggested ambivalence about human rights, its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for provisional measures to prevent acts of genocide in Palestine has placed it more firmly on the side of moral justice.
The 84-page application is a gut punch, with page after page enumerating what at the very least could be considered war crimes. And the murderous statements by Israeli politicians and influential figures are chilling. Whether they together amount to genocide, though, is for the court to decide. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.