TOP SPIN
MARC HASENFUSS: Withstanding the blast
A Tarantino script is unfolding in Stellenbosch
11 April 2024 - 05:00
The wind in Cape Town at the weekend was next level, meting out quite a battering. Caravans were flipped off bridges and roofs torn off houses. But the Amityville Horror — the unofficial name of our family residence — stood fairly firm.
An early assessment showed just a few roof tiles strewn across the front lawn — remarkable considering the ominous groans, cracks and crashes when the wind was whipping violently at 2am on Monday. Prudently, I had secured the kids’ old trampoline, so this time I did not suffer the indignity of retrieving springs, poles and netting from the neighbour’s tree...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.