TOP SPIN
MARC HASENFUSS: The beast of times, the worst of times
Monkey business returns to quiet Cape village and back on the JSE ranch, cash piles and buybacks are in the spotlight
There appears to be the threat of an arms race bubbling away under the surface in, of all places, sleepy little Kommetjie near the tip of the Cape Peninsula. The baboons have returned, after a lengthy retreat.
A much-bolstered primate platoon has reconnoitred the large milkwood area nestled between Netcare’s Stepping Stones facility and the Fisherman’s Garden pub ’n grub. I’d not want to be in fragile convalescence at Stepping Stones while fang-bearing baboons cavort nightly on the balconies, nor take perch for a hake and chips under the milkwood at Fisherman’s when opportunistic eyes watch from above. The evening cacophony is quite something to experience, while the early morning parade through the village has every dog howling in protest...
