independent media comment
CHRIS ROPER: Banking on BS
Independent Media’s narrative around the closure of its accounts by Standard Bank is a crass and manipulative appeal to emotion. Still, throw enough misinformation into the media mix and some of it will stick ...
On the surface, you might be tempted to ridicule Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé’s crass attempt to evade responsibility for the way he has destroyed the media company — both its reputation and its business — by running a crude misinformation campaign blaming Standard Bank for his self-inflicted woes. After all, it’s all so amateurish, so blindingly obvious. Who could possibly take it seriously? You might be surprised.
On June 15, Independent Media’s faux investigations team, the humorously named Falcons, ran a story by editor Sizwe Dlamini headlined “Independent Media to Further Review its Structure”. It included the information that “the company would be redesigning its business operations in consultation with employees to make it more sustainable. This business redesign will result in possible headcount reduction.”..
