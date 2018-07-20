Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: Michelin to snap up Camso for $1.45bn

20 July 2018 - 13:16
ON TRACK: ‘Michelin will benefit from all of Camso’s skills in the off-the-road mobility markets and Camso from the full range of Michelin’s expertise in the specialty speciality markets,’ says Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
ON TRACK: ‘Michelin will benefit from all of Camso’s skills in the off-the-road mobility markets and Camso from the full range of Michelin’s expertise in the specialty speciality markets,’ says Michelin CEO Jean-Dominique Senard. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Michelin to snap up Camso

French tyre maker Michelin says it is buying Canadian firm Camso for $1.45bn, and aims to unlock up to $55m in synergies from the takeover by 2021.

Camso, which had net sales of $1bn, designs and manufactures off-the-road (OTR) material such as rubber tracks for farm equipment and snowmobiles, and Michelin says its acquisition will create a world leader in the OTR sector.

Jury orders J&J to pay $4.7bn

A Missouri jury on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay a record $4.69bn to 22 women who alleged the company’s talc-based products, including its baby powder, contain asbestos and caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

The verdict is the largest J&J has faced over these allegations. The company is battling about 9,000 talc cases. J&J denies that its talc products cause cancer and that they ever contained asbestos. It says decades of studies show its talc to be safe and it has successfully overturned previous talc verdicts on technical legal grounds.

Reuters

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Nigeria has more poor people than India

Nigeria, one of Africa’s wealthiest economies, has overtaken India as home to the greatest concentration of people living in extreme poverty
News & Fox
49 minutes ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff’s plan B
Money & Investing
2.
Teething troubles for SA’s new stock exchanges
Money & Investing
3.
VBS: Why PIC’s execs got the bullet
Money & Investing
4.
Should investors bet on Tsogo Sun’s rejig?
Money & Investing

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.