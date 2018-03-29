Money & Investing / Global Markets

GLOBAL MARKETS: GlaxoSmithKline cans Pfizer plan

29 March 2018 - 14:16

Wynn cashes in his casino shares

Steve Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Resorts, has disposed of his entire 11.8% stake in the group for US$2.1bn in a dramatic exit of the casino and hotel enterprise he founded more than 16 years ago.

In an unexpected separate move, Galaxy Entertainment has agreed to buy 5.3m primary shares of Wynn Resorts at $175/share, gaining a stake of about 5% in the operator, which has resorts in Las Vegas and Macau. Galaxy is one of six licensed operators in the world’s largest gambling hub, Macau, competing with SJM Holdings, Wynn, Sands China, MGM China and Melco Resorts.

GlaxoSmithKline cans Pfizer plan

GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the UK drugs company says. This endangers an auction for an asset some said could fetch as much as $20bn. GlaxoSmithKline was considered the frontrunner to buy the asset, which includes Advil painkillers and Centrum vitamins, after main rival Reckitt Benckiser quit the race earlier last week.

GSK to buy Novartis stake in healthcare joint venture

GlaxoSmithKline says the deal will let its shareholders ‘capture the full value of one of the world’s leading consumer healthcare ...
Companies
2 days ago

Why GlaxoSmithKine, Reckitt Benckiser are alone in line for Pfizer unit

Several other potential buyers walked away citing concerns over the division’s stagnant sales, among other concerns
Companies
1 month ago

