CHECKOUT COUNTER: SA lands its first Lego store

The Great Yellow Brick Co will this month open SA’s first Lego-certified store in Sandton City
1. AB InBev goes solar
The world’s biggest brewer, AB InBev, is converting half its plants in China into solar-powered factories to reduce its fossil fuel consumption, a process that will take two years to complete.
The company, which owns the Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois brands, operates 40 breweries across China. By 2025, AB InBev aims to use 100% renewable energy sources, says Jean Jereissati, president of the company’s North Asia Pacific operations.
The Great Yellow Brick Co will this month open SA’s first Lego-certified store in Sandton City, following "a multimillion-rand investment and exclusive deal" with the Lego Group.
The 179m² store will be the first Lego-certified store in Africa. The Great Yellow Brick Co will also launch an online store.
3. Nike beats estimates
Nike beat fourth-quarter profit and revenue estimates as fresh launches and its focus on direct-to-customer sales helped reverse declining sales in its biggest market, North America, for the first time in a year.
Nike expects 2019 revenue to be in the high single-digit range. Sales in North America rose 2.76%, beating analysts’ estimates of a 0.98% increase. The company also announced a new US$15bn buyback programme.
4. Unilever expands footprint
Unilever will buy a 75% stake in Italian personal-care and wellbeing company Equilibra for an undisclosed sum. Equilibra has a growing presence in the natural personal-care market.
The deal furthers Unilever’s bid to strengthen its presence in the premium segment of that market, as it moves away from its foods business.
