CHECKOUT COUNTER: SA lands its first Lego store

1. AB InBev goes solar

The world’s biggest brewer, AB InBev, is converting half its plants in China into solar-powered factories to reduce its fossil fuel consumption, a process that will take two years to complete.

The company, which owns the Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois brands, operates 40 breweries across China. By 2025, AB InBev aims to use 100% renewable energy sources, says Jean Jereissati, president of the company’s North Asia Pacific operations.