Bar by bar, Heineken goes after AB InBev’s dominance in Brazil

São Paulo/Brussels — São Paulo bar owner Arthur Santi has long served up boatloads of ice-cold Skol, one of Brazil’s most popular beer brands and a mainstay of brewing giant Ambev.

Then last year, rival Heineken made him an offer he could not turn down. Santi was launching another saloon in the same working-class neighbourhood. The Dutch brewer wanted top billing for its products at the new location.

Heineken paid him 90,000 reais ($23,000) for a three-year commitment to sell Heineken as its only big-name premium beer.

The company also threw in new refrigerators, tables and chairs, all emblazoned with its familiar green logo with the red star.

Bar by bar, Heineken is fighting for a bigger share of the world’s third-largest beer market and an end to Ambev’s dominance in Brazil.

While beer consumption has stagnated in much of the world, growth is still forecast for Latin America’s largest economy, which is why Brazil has become a key battleground for global brewers.

Heineken made a big move last year with its $1.2bn purchase of the money-losing Brazil operations of Kirin Holdings. That transaction doubled Heineken’s market share to nearly 20%. But to catch Ambev, which still controls nearly two-thirds of the action here, Heineken has opened a multi-pronged front.

The company is aggressively marketing its products in bars and street-corner watering holes, spots where convivial Brazilians guzzle nearly half of the nation’s beer annually.

And it is trying to plug holes in its strategy, both geographically and in terms of product offerings, according to interviews with several executives, analysts, consultants, distributors and bar owners.

The company is pushing hard into Brazil’s vast northeast, home to one-third of the nation’s 210-million people. While it is one of Brazil’s poorest areas, it is home to a number of sizeable cities, including Salvador, Fortaleza and Recife.