CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever closes its 160-year-old mustard factory
A weekly round up of the hottest international retail and consumer news.
1. Federer hits sweet spot with Lindt
Roger Federer has signed a multiyear extension to his endorsement deal with Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli. While the terms of the renewal have not been disclosed, Forbes reports that the 19-time Grand Slam champion stands to make more than US$20m over the duration of the new deal. In extending its endorsement, Lindt joins the likes of Nike, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Jura and Wilson, which have partnered with Federer for more than a decade.
2. David Jones’s French fashion coup
Australian retailer David Jones, owned by Woolworths, has reached an agreement to stock French fashion house Balmain’s womenswear in its flagship Sydney and Melbourne stores from this month. Footwear and handbags are set to follow in February.
3. Not cutting the mustard
Unilever is to close the Norwich, England, factory that has been the home of Colman’s Mustard for 160 years. The group, which bought the condiment brand in 1995, says the bulk of production will shift to its Burton-on-Trent factory, which makes Bovril and Marmite. The factory will shut by the end of 2019. Colman’s is one of the oldest existing food brands.
4. Krispy Kreme shakes things up
Krispy Kreme has launched the world’s first doughnut shake in Australia. The "Kreme Shake" milkshake is made using an entire Krispy Kreme Original Glazed doughnut, which is blended with fresh milk, vanilla ice cream and vanilla syrup, and topped with whipped cream. It is served with a piece of an Original Glazed doughnut on the side.
