CHECKOUT COUNTER: Unilever closes its 160-year-old mustard factory

1. Federer hits sweet spot with Lindt

Roger Federer has signed a multiyear extension to his endorsement deal with Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprüngli. While the terms of the renewal have not been disclosed, Forbes reports that the 19-time Grand Slam champion stands to make more than US$20m over the duration of the new deal. In extending its endorsement, Lindt joins the likes of Nike, Rolex, Credit Suisse, Jura and Wilson, which have partnered with Federer for more than a decade.