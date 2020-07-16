BACKSTORY: Jurie Erwee

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Often the best deals are the ones you walk away from.

What was your first job?

I was a graduate trainee in the insurance industry. As a student I worked as a lifesaver in Jeffreys Bay during university holidays. I funded my holiday trips from Cape Town to Jeffreys Bay by selling wooden beach bats to sports and surf shops along the Garden Route.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was for R800. My monthly budget priorities were to pay back my student loan, pay my rent, buy fuel for my vintage Kombi, afford a couple of beers and have something left for food.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Throughout my career I have been fortunate to have had access to quality mentors. One of my early mentors had a simple yet powerful saying that still resonates with me today: you cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I don’t watch TV.

What has been your worst purchase?

Buying a new car.

How do you cope with load-shedding?

By preparing ahead and by making a small investment into alternative energy resources.

What, if anything, have you enjoyed about lockdown?

I valued the quality time at our family home with my three children; it was a special time to reconnect with nature and appreciate the small things in life.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress him?

Working on what you enjoy is far more important than what you are working at.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Make bold and urgent decisions on curbing government expenditure.