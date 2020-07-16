Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Jurie Erwee

We question Jurie Erwee, CEO of GIB Insurance Broking Group on his top tip for doing a deal, his worst purchase and how he copes with load-shedding

16 July 2020 - 05:00
Jurie Erwee, CEO of GIB Insurance Broking Group. Picture: Supplied
Jurie Erwee, CEO of GIB Insurance Broking Group. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Often the best deals are the ones you walk away from.

What was your first job?

I was a graduate trainee in the insurance industry. As a student I worked as a lifesaver in Jeffreys Bay during university holidays. I funded my holiday trips from Cape Town to Jeffreys Bay by selling wooden beach bats to sports and surf shops along the Garden Route.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was for R800. My monthly budget priorities were to pay back my student loan, pay my rent, buy fuel for my vintage Kombi, afford a couple of beers and have something left for food.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Throughout my career I have been fortunate to have had access to quality mentors. One of my early mentors had a simple yet powerful saying that still resonates with me today: you cannot keep out of trouble by spending more than your income.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I don’t watch TV.

What has been your worst purchase?

Buying a new car.

How do you cope with load-shedding?

By preparing ahead and by making a small investment into alternative energy resources.

What, if anything, have you enjoyed about lockdown?

I valued the quality time at our family home with my three children; it was a special time to reconnect with nature and appreciate the small things in life.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress him?

Working on what you enjoy is far more important than what you are working at.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Make bold and urgent decisions on curbing government expenditure.

BACKSTORY: The Unlimited’s Andrew Wood

We question CEO of The Unlimited Andrew Wood on his top tip for doing a deal, his first job and the one investment he wishes he’d made earlier
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Shock booze ban wipes out R400m per week
Money & Investing
2.
Insurers in limbo after court loss
Money & Investing
3.
Edcon’s fall sets Jet free
Money & Investing
4.
Why everyone wants Quantum Foods
Money & Investing
5.
Why Renergen’s prospects look promising
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Gilad Isaacs

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: David Shapiro

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Mergence Investment Managers’ Yoza Jekwa

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Stangen Life’s Marius Botha

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Momentum Corporate’s Dumo Mbethe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Schroders SA’s country head Kondi Nkosi

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Nozizwe Vundla

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Love Books owner Kate Rogan

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Banking Association of SA’s Bongiwe Kunene

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.