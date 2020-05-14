BACKSTORY: Love Books owner Kate Rogan

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be yourself and go with your gut.

What was your first job?

Outside of casual labour (taking telebets at the TAB and waitressing), a copywriting job at advertising agency Bates Wells.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I have no idea how much it was, but I do know that I moved back home with my parents and started saving for an extended overseas experience.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Just do it. Don’t be scared of failure, because failing is the best way to learn.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had never sold my flat in Whitehall Court in Killarney, though at the time it seemed it was the only thing to do.

What is your lockdown routine?

Rise at least two hours later than usual, read, do a yoga session with the Gaia app (and Ozzy the Great Dane), check my e-mails and work on developing our website, read, see what David Higgs got up to on Insta, read, go on the WildEarth game drive with James Hendry, pour that drink, unpack the UCook bag and start supper, read. I’ve stopped watching the news and am the better for it.

What is your biggest regret?

That I’m not an Olympic swimmer and never sang backing vocals for Bob Marley. Seriously, that I never had that third child.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

That I once had a job writing song lyrics and am not bad on the piano.

What has been your worst purchase?

Do you remember when everyone was buying those digital diaries with a stylus? That.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Modesty — there’s something insincere about it.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress her?

That I opened my own business and made a success of it.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career?

I have often wished I had chosen a profession, and that profession would be architecture.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Of Ramaphosa’s approach to lockdown I can only say "Cometh the hour, cometh the man" — he has been a great leader. However, he needs to keep this economy afloat. Open all retail, for online delivery at least.