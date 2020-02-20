BACKSTORY: Shabeer Jhetam

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Make sure you have done adequate research beforehand.

What was your first job?

I was a management trainee at Iscor in 1988.

How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?

R2,000. I spent it on expenses and saved some of it.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Being able to empathise with people in business is very important.

How would you fix Eskom?

I would look at having more load-shedding implemented to allow for the proper repair of power-generating plants. Proper maintenance needs to be done.

Do you think we need SAA?

Only if it can be profitable.

What is your biggest regret?

Worrying over things that I may have no control over.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I used to be introverted and have, over time, changed completely to being more outgoing. It’s all about building confidence.

So how do you cope with load-shedding?

I use emergency lighting around the house and we try to go out for dinner or lunch when it starts.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I would have liked to have started investing on the stock market at an earlier age.

What is the most overrated virtue?

Ambition. It can make one proud and arrogant. We should all rather be able to empathise with one another.

What would you go back and tell your younger self that would impress him?

I think that my younger self would really be impressed if he had to know that he would one day become the CEO of two organisations, simultaneously.

Was there ever a time when you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

My passion has always been in contributing to the greater good of the environment. I have been fortunate enough to always actually be happy and pleased with my career in the corporate world and don’t have any regrets.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would definitely be more decisive if I were in the president’s position.