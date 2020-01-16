BACKSTORY: Satrix CEO Helena Conradie

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

The numbers never lie, so make sure they are accurate and conservative, and don’t second-guess them. Interpret them all in the context of the bigger picture. The most important part of a deal, once the numbers give you the go-ahead, is the why, the how and the why not. Take your biases and ego out of the decisionmaking process as best you can.

What was your first job?

I was a statistical analyst/product developer at Sanlam. Trust me, the quickest way to familiarise yourself with a product suite is to (wo)man a "special quotations" call centre for financial advisers! It’s the proverbial deep end.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

About R4,000. After covering my rent and student loan, I bought an NAD music system and huge B&W speakers. That meant more debt and no furniture (other than my bed) for a while, but I was so happy!

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Listen to all the voices in your life, stay inquisitive, forgo judgment and be open to learn and adapt, but in the end trust your gut and be true to yourself.

Do you think we need SAA?