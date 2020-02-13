BACKSTORY: Nomndeni Mdakhi

What is your biggest regret?

This might sound clichéd but I do not have regrets. I live in gratitude and focus on the lessons each experience presents.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was R500 a week. I probably used a huge chunk of it on petrol.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I listen to hip-hop for inspiration and follow basketball and the stories of the players very closely.

What has been your worst purchase?

A couple of luxury bags in my 20s and not saving at that time. I don’t even care to own them at this point.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Property. I own a house but wish I had invested in a couple of townhouses or apartments for rentals.

What would you go back and tell your younger self that would impress her?

You have a diverse group of friends from all walks of life, nationalities and backgrounds. The fact that you are in an all-black school in a small township in the middle of nowhere will not matter in the long run. All the hours you put into your growth will ultimately determine your value in the rooms that matter.

How do you cope with load-shedding?

EskomSePush. Knowing when it is happening manages my anxiety and I can plan better.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I’ll approach this question from a leadership point of view versus an implementation point of view. We need a courageous leader; someone who shows up boldly for the people of SA, who holds people accountable and appoints experts in all industries. We have to figure out a different way to honour our "heroes" — it cannot be to the detriment of this or coming generations.