ANALYSE THIS: Prescient's Cheree Dyers

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Prescient Clean Energy and Infrastructure Fund. You generate consistent inflation-beating returns over the long term, while being socially responsible. It’s a win-win.

What’s the wisest thing you could tell your 20-year-old self that you didn’t know when you started out?

Always put yourself in a position to succeed and learn how to fail. It’s part of life.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Creativity (I’m a CA). With the avalanche of new technologies and ways of doing things, creativity is said to be the skill in most demand in the future.

What was your first job? And what were you paid?

I worked part-time in a bank to pay for my student loan (my dad asked the bank manager for the job when he applied for my loan). I think it was around R20 an hour.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Get more people economically active and reduce unemployment. Build more schools, give free education for the poor (including preschool) and actually deliver on driving infrastructure investment.

Which living businessperson do you most admire? And why?

Warren Buffett — he is consistent and steadfast in his beliefs.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would omit a number of the stocks I picked in my investment portfolio.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Getting emotional about a share. Behavioural bias is an underrated investment pitfall.

And the best?

Buying the market portfolio (ETF) — no emotion.

What’s your favourite song?

My favourite song is always the most-played song on my teenage daughters’ iTunes playlist — I can’t remember the old favourites unless I hear them again.

What is your most treasured possession?

I’d have to say my iPhone, right?

What was your last purchase?

iPhone XS.

On what occasion do you lie?

I’m not smart enough to lie.

What is your greatest extravagance?

I love single-malt whiskey — painful to pay for but so delicious.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Pitigliano in Tuscany — it looks beautiful and tranquil and is steeped in history and culture. I hear the food there is amazing.

Apple or Samsung?

Apple (hope my husband’s not reading this).

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

I think I still have to discover this place. I don’t travel enough.

Do you own bitcoin or any other cryptocurrencies? And why?

I don’t own cryptocurrencies — too much sentiment and not enough understanding.