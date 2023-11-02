HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Exxaro, sell MTN

Patrick Mathidi of Aluwani Capital Partners on what the smart money is doing

02 November 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

Patrick Mathidi, head of equity and balanced funds at Aluwani Capital Partners

Buy: Exxaro

Exxaro is still cheap. We expect energy prices to start increasing as the northern hemisphere’s winter draws closer. In addition, the rand is not behaving well, supporting energy prices in the near future. Even with the problems at Transnet Freight Rail in shipping more coal to the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, the coal price is making up for it. Exxaro has a decent balance sheet, and the company pays decent dividends.

Sell: MTN

MTN hasn’t been liked for a while. First, there’s the macroeconomy story in Nigeria, one of its biggest markets. This hasn’t been supportive for MTN after the country’s elections earlier this year. Second, the company has been a target for extra taxes by Nigerian regulators in the past, and we need to see how that is going to play out. Finally, MTN faces some geopolitical issues, especially as it operates in Iran. If the Israel-Hamas war escalates and drags Iran in, the possibility of more sanctions is real. MTN is a good company, but it faces a lot of external issues.

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Investec, sell FirstRand

Stefan Swanepoel of M&G Investments on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy FirstRand, avoid the PGM carnage

Mark du Toit of OysterCatcher Investments on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Microsoft, sell Estée Lauder

David Shapiro of Sasfin Securities on what the smart money is doing
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Clicks keeps shareholders happy — for now
Money & Investing
2.
How family businesses boom (and bomb)
Money & Investing
3.
Anglo’s unloved $25bn option
Money & Investing
4.
Listed property: going nowhere slowly
Money & Investing
5.
Afrimat: Deals in the DNA
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.