REITS
Why Sandton City’s owner threw in the towel
Liberty Two Degrees, which co-owns Sandton City — arguably South Africa’s most prized shopping centre — is the latest property company to throw in the listings towel
How is it that a company that owns what is probably Gauteng's most coveted slab of real estate has been such a disappointing listing?
Shares in Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) had lost over 60% of their value since going public in 2016 before last week’s R5.55 share price buyout bid was announced. You can hardly blame the company for embracing an offer from parent Liberty Group, pitched at a 46% premium to the volume-weighted average price at which the stock had been trading over the previous 30 days. Still, the offer is a 35% discount to L2D’s last stated NAV of R7.59 a share. (Though given muted investor demand for listed property and the parlous state of our economy, say insiders, few would expect Liberty to pay NAV.)..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.