Money & Investing

Making money out of Nampak’s rejects

Small-cap company Transpaco has been around since 1987 — but despite doing wonders with Nampak’s unwanted assets it’s still not on investor radars

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Small-cap punters and institutional investors alike are on a knife-edge over the prospects for responsibly recapitalising packaging giant Nampak.

But why not just consider Nampak’s considerably smaller rival Transpaco? This is a company which has no such balance sheet strain even though it, ironically, owns some of Nampak’s unwanted noncore assets...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.