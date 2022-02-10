Saltzman family still scoring at Dis-Chem
Some family-friendly warehouse sales are part of a wider move to improve Dis-Chem’s institutional appeal
10 February 2022 - 05:00
Judging by its recent share gains, investors would seem encouraged by Dis-Chem’s decision to tidy up the overlap between the interests of the company and those of its founders.
After all, this house-cleaning has resulted in a wider range of institutional shareholders holding larger stakes, and a BEE consortium emerging with a 10.7% share of the pharmaceutical retailer...
