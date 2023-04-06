The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
There’s good money to be had in local sports — not least as a result of the sales of broadcast rights. And while there are vast discrepancies in the kind of funding that the different codes attract, ...
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
Psyence: Shroom with a view
Psyence Group — a Canadian listed psychedelics start-up with strong SA links — is eyeing a Nasdaq listing and may soon work its way to the JSE
If the JSE needs a potion to stimulate new listings then perhaps biotechnology companies with growth visions for the medical use of psilocybin and cannabis are just the fix?
The FM has been alerted to developments at Psyence Group — a start-up with connections to former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and Sol Kerzner’s son Brandon that is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). The business is attracting attention from global investors ahead of a proposed listing on Nasdaq. The move comes at a time when the initial craving for cannabis stocks in North America has diminished markedly, and purveyors of psychedelics are wallowing in the hangover from Toronto-based Field Trip Health flipping out financially...
