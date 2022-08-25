×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

Transparent impact investing key to a green economy

Join the next FM Green Economy Digital Dialogue, where an experts will discuss how ESG factors should be top of mind for the private sector

25 August 2022 - 12:18
Sponsored
Impact investing should be a tangible goal that delivers, and shows it is doing so. Picture: 123RF
Impact investing should be a tangible goal that delivers, and shows it is doing so. Picture: 123RF

Creating a greener future should be the key driver for most of us, and particularly for the private sector. A focus on environmental, social & governance (ESG) factors in corporate decision-making is becoming a non-negotiable. Impact investing should be a tangible goal that delivers, and shows it is doing so.

There needs to be a standard system to collectively report ESG implementation and impact. The JSE recently released its Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Guidance to promote transparency and good governance, and to guide listed companies on best practice.

Join the next FM Green Economy Digital Dialogue series, in partnership with RisCura, Mergence Investment Managers, Nedgroup Investments and Standard Chartered, where moderator Andile Khumalo and an expert panel will discuss “transparency in impact investing”. 

The panel will include: 

  • Kasief Isaacs: senior investment principal, Mergence Investment Managers;
  • Glenn Silverman CFA, CA(SA): investment strategist director, RisCura; 
  • David Levinson: head of responsible investing, Nedgroup Investments; and
  • Michelle Swanepoel: MD, regional head, financing and securities services Africa, Standard Chartered. 

Event details

Date: August 31 2022

Time: 1pm

Click here to register

subscribe

Most read

1.
Rupert on Richemont’s rumble with LVMH
Money & Investing
2.
‘Irrational’ Fortress vote leaves investors fuming
Money & Investing
3.
SA banks’ digital dividend
Money & Investing
4.
SIMON BROWN: Managing the big winners like ...
Money & Investing
5.
How Spur got back in the saddle
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.