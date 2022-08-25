Transparent impact investing key to a green economy

Creating a greener future should be the key driver for most of us, and particularly for the private sector. A focus on environmental, social & governance (ESG) factors in corporate decision-making is becoming a non-negotiable. Impact investing should be a tangible goal that delivers, and shows it is doing so.

There needs to be a standard system to collectively report ESG implementation and impact. The JSE recently released its Sustainability and Climate Disclosure Guidance to promote transparency and good governance, and to guide listed companies on best practice.

Join the next FM Green Economy Digital Dialogue series, in partnership with RisCura, Mergence Investment Managers, Nedgroup Investments and Standard Chartered, where moderator Andile Khumalo and an expert panel will discuss “transparency in impact investing”.

The panel will include:

Kasief Isaacs: senior investment principal, Mergence Investment Managers;

Glenn Silverman CFA, CA(SA): investment strategist director, RisCura;

David Levinson: head of responsible investing, Nedgroup Investments; and

Michelle Swanepoel: MD, regional head, financing and securities services Africa, Standard Chartered.

Event details

Date: August 31 2022

Time: 1pm

