Famous Brands: Fed up with flipping burgers With the rand at more than R23 to the pound, there's little money left for the group to throw at its British disaster

Famous Brands is chucking in the towel on its R2.3bn 2017 UK acquisition of Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) — and it could not have come soon enough for bruised shareholders.

They are likely to see a final write-down of the ill-fated business as the board is left to decide its fate.