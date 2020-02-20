Money & Investing Underused Curro: still no Capitec So the Curro-as-Capitec trade wasn’t the right one — and may not be for a while, as it struggles to fill its schools BL PREMIUM

It wasn’t too long ago that analysts were jokingly telling investors to sell their kidneys and buy shares in Curro Holdings.

The argument was that it would be the education sector’s answer to Capitec, which has more than tripled in value in the past five years.