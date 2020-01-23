Unit trust returns: picking the winners

There was an unusually wide range of returns from general equity funds last year, with top performer Investec Value gaining 32.1% and bottom performer PSG Equity losing 6.8%.

In previous years these positions were reversed: in 2016 and 2017 PSG flourished while Investec Value battled.

But this past year, performance was driven by a few resources shares, particularly Impala Platinum (Implats), up almost 300%, as well as gold shares Gold Fields and Harmony, which doubled.

At one point, Implats and Sibanye accounted for 40% of the Investec Value Fund, but this has been reduced to just under 6%.

Investec Value portfolio manager John Biccard now has 25% of the fund in three shares he believes to be severely undervalued — Sappi, Exxaro and Massmart — and he has doggedly held onto his big losers last year — Christo Wiese’s Brait and UK shopping centre group Intu Properties.

The second-best performer, Methodical Quantitative Equity, is a relative newcomer, having started in June 2016. Run by Edo Brasecke and Charl Keet, it adopts a momentum style — buying shares it expects to get more expensive.

The pair hit the jackpot several times — the fund’s largest seven shares were all in the resource sector and included Gold Fields, Sibanye and Implats.

Truffle General Equity, another top 10 performer, began accumulating platinum shares in 2018. And portfolio manager Iain Power says while the platinum story still might have longer to play out, an important theme of the next two years will be the unbundling of holding companies. "With RMB Holdings on the way out, can a restructuring of Rand Merchant Investments (RMI) be far away? And there is the opportunity to unlock the value of the Pension Corp from Reinet, as well as for Ethos to salvage some value from Brait."