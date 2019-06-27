Group Five: fighting over the scraps

The choice of Rosebank Union Church in Sandton for an update on Group Five’s business rescue was unusual, but perhaps appropriate.

Right now, the former construction giant needs all the help it can get.

Sitting on the steps leading to the pulpit, business rescue practitioners Dave Lake and Peter van den Steen didn’t sugar-coat the news: shareholders are likely to walk away with nothing.

"In our view, your shares and investments in the company are not worth much at all," said Lake, to a tiny group of about 15.

Lake and Van den Steen say Group Five is not in a financial position to fully reimburse its creditors either.

For the eight months ended February, Group Five’s losses had climbed to R1.77bn, with losses running at between R50m and R100m a month. Within Group Five Ltd, the practitioners say there is zero value after rehabilitation costs and a R650m loan, which is in default.