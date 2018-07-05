Trustco: Swimming against the stream

Namibian investment company Trustco continues to defy investment logic, with its share price surging 10% last Friday despite poor results for the year to end-March.

The share price then plunged more than 20% at the time of writing on Monday — another example of the volatility that has raised the eyebrows of market watchers in the past 12 months.

In commentary on the past year, Trustco MD Quinton van Rooyen seemed oblivious to the company’s weak performance, which pushed the bottom line down almost two-thirds. He said Trustco managed to "maintain its strategy to accelerate growth and development in its nascent segments".

Refraining from commenting on the obvious operational hitches, he preferred to point out that Trustco’s share price had climbed from 404c at the end of the prior financial year to 875c at the end of the current year. He said this was mainly the result of a ground-breaking transaction with major shareholder Riskowitz Value Fund, which acquired 20% of the group’s insurance segment for R1.2bn.

The FM suspects Trustco’s willingness to repurchase its illiquid shares also played a role. The group purchased about 3m shares at an average price of 758c/share — possibly accounting for a sizeable portion of the number of Trustco shares traded in the financial period.

Instead, Van Rooyen said Trustco is well-capitalised and poised to take advantage of a recovering Namibian economy.

But his upbeat comments contrast starkly with those of Gerard Swart, chair of Nictus, a retail and financial services company listed on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

Commenting on just-released financial results, Swart noted: "I anticipate the [Namibian] economy will still be in dire straits for some time to come, but with a moderate recovery projected for the next two to three years."

Swart said there was "a virtual stagnation in the economy" in the 2018 financial year, mainly due to a moratorium on government spending. "Many a project came to a complete standstill as there was almost no cash flow. The influence of this could be felt throughout the economy."

Considering Swart’s dour outlook for the economy, it seems absurd that Trustco — which spans mainly the insurance, banking, property and mining sectors — should be trading on a trailing price:earnings ratio of more than 40.