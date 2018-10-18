Sasfin’s plan to re-establish its grip on the market

Many believe the only advantage that Sasfin might have over other banks is an understanding of small businesses. Over the years, the company has carved out a niche facilitating transactions for low-turnover businesses that bigger banks do not ordinarily service.

Sasfin offers debtor and trade finance, equipment finance and start-up finance, as well as facilitating BEE transactions.

But the company’s financial performance over the past few years raises questions about its success as a one-stop-shop for small businesses.

Loans and advances extended to customers rose 17.8% in the year to June 2018, but the quality of its lending book leaves much to be desired.

The banking group has almost doubled its impairment charges — the figure was R144.1m for the year to June 2018, against R81.4m in the previous period.

The company’s credit-loss ratio has risen sharply in the past five years from 68 basis points to 197 bps now — more than double that of Nedbank, Standard Bank and Absa. It is also close to twice as much as FNB’s.

Sasfin’s credit-loss ratio is high because it operates in a riskier environment, lending to small and less-stable businesses as well as the bigger ones. Financial institutions incur impairment charges when money lent to customers appears unlikely to be fully repaid, and their credit-loss ratios widen as these losses materialise.

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon concedes that shareholder frustration is justified. He has tried to bring calm by promising that declines seen in this year’s financial results will not be repeated. "We’ve been good at complex transactions and we aren’t going to stop now. We’ll do it in a way that is more sustainable," Sassoon tells the FM.