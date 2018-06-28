MMI: Picking up momentum?

"It was conceived when MMI had aspirations to become an international player and it was going to be the global head office," says Meyer. "But we have all the offices we need in Sandton, in the EY building. And the plan would have left Centurion as an admin hub with no decision makers there."

When Meyer left Momentum in 2005, it had an enviable reputation for providing the best service to brokers and offering the best linked investment platform. Since then, the rise of investment houses such as Investec and Allan Gray has led to an erosion of market share and a decline in profitability. Core earnings have fallen every year since 2015, along with the value of new business.

The situation would look even worse without the contribution from Metropolitan, with which Momentum merged in 2010. The company, which operates in the mass market, wrote business worth about 50% more than Momentum Retail in the six months to December 2017, though its earnings are about 30% lower.

Some of the issues Meyer’s successors — EB Nieuwoudt and Nicolaas Kruger — had to face were not their fault. The unbundling from FirstRand led to the loss of substantial bancassurance income. And regulatory changes also made business more difficult. Momentum rarely advertised before — it could rely on offering brokers lavish overseas holidays to ensure they sold its products. Now compliance law restricts such treats to an annual value no more than R1,000 per broker.

"But where I think we went wrong," says Meyer, "was to move from a structure in which people had end-to-end responsibility for their profit centres. We set up centres of excellence, which were product houses with no responsibility for their own sales."

Meyer says it is nice to talk about client centricity, but not at the expense of sales. "I joined to find that many costs were allocated notionally rather than in reality," he says.

There will now be at least 30 profit centres across the group, but Meyer is comfortable letting managers on the ground take direct responsibility for these.

He points out that, under the old system, Momentum Investments did not offer its outcome-based unit trusts to third-party platforms such as Investec or Absa. Now that it has full profit and loss responsibility, it does.