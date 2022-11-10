It’s not over yet for CEO Chris Griffith after a rival bid for Yamana Gold. But failure to close the deal leaves a worrying vacuum in the miner’s future
There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country
South Africa has an abundance of attractive towns. Destinations such as Plettenberg Bay or Hermanus, for example, can offer visitors a full-package holiday experience. Sadly, many are simultaneously drowning in housing estates, retail parks and security complexes — features that too often rob them of their original appeal. Yet, dotted throughout the country are plenty of oft-overlooked villages that are picturesque pockets of character and history, and that also happen to offer the kind of security and service delivery (and dearth of potholes) that is becoming increasingly rare in small-town South Africa. The FM has rounded up 10 you should put on your travel itinerary.
Riebeek-Kasteel, Western Cape..
Ten villages to visit in South Africa
