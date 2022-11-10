×

Life / Travel

Ten villages to visit in South Africa

There’s no shortage of small towns to see in this country. A number of them have lost their shine due to increasing and unplanned urbanisation. Others have been rendered unappealing as local governments have failed. Some, however, are gems — and well worth a weekend visit

10 November 2022 - 05:00 Angus Begg

South Africa has an abundance of attractive towns. Destinations such as Plettenberg Bay or Hermanus, for example, can offer visitors a full-package holiday experience. Sadly, many are simultaneously drowning in housing estates, retail parks and security complexes — features that too often rob them of their original appeal. Yet, dotted throughout the country are plenty of oft-overlooked villages that are picturesque pockets of character and history, and that also happen to offer the kind of security and service delivery (and dearth of potholes) that is becoming increasingly rare in small-town South Africa. The FM has rounded up 10 you should put on your travel itinerary.

Riebeek-Kasteel, Western Cape..

