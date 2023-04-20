The sale of 96-million shares by Prosus had investors in the Chinese tech giant all riled up. It’s a telling sign, say some
An arrest warrant has now been issued to ensure Steinhoff’s former CEO faces fraud charges in Germany
Shadowy figures in the dark could have been Russian nuke salespeople
South Africans are deeply uncertain about what the future holds. Most fear it won’t be good. But even if the country does pull out of its death spiral and dodges the most apocalyptic predictions, ...
The author shares his thoughts on hybridity, human nature and why historians don’t give good advice
Is a historian hubristic if he sets out to write the entire history of the world? The task would seem near impossible in terms of the time and knowledge required. And history is unfolding in the events of today, so could the work ever be respectably comprehensive? Above all, because perspective is everything, what lens would be applied?
British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore, best known for his biographies of Stalin and Catherine the Great and an authoritative work on Jewish history, Jerusalem: The Biography, has attempted to rise to these challenges in The World: A Family History. ..
BOOK REVIEW: High-octane history, told in short stories
Twenty-three ‘acts’, 1,300 pages, 5,000 years — Simon Sebag Montefiore’s The World is an intricate, painstakingly detailed and fascinating ride through the ages. For the most part, it’s a chronicle of the visceral human factors that have influenced the course of history
