PHOTOGRAPHY: Uncanny similarities and stark differences

There are no words accompanying the images, not even page numbers. All the detail is in a section at the back of the book with the thumbnails. The images are presented unmediated to the reader.

The pairing of similar images and scenarios is sustained throughout the book: photographs of little boys dressed as cowboys pointing toy guns, but once again, one in Old Location in Benoni in the mid-1950s, and the other on a farm in Estcourt in the KwaZulu Natal Midlands around 1910. There are pictures of couples doing identical dance moves, groups arranged identically around cars (even a pair featuring the same model of Chevy truck). On one spread, groups play-act stabbings. The pairings are not all quite so direct or obvious. Sometimes the emphasis is on the similar ways in which groups arrange themselves for the camera despite the vastly different contexts in which these images were taken.

Each collection is remarkable in its own right, and would probably have been worth a separate book or exhibition. In fact, they were already heading in that direction. Adams and Feyder were preparing separate exhibitions as part of their studies, and, as part of a research team focusing on SA photographic collections, they began noticing startling similarities between individual images in their collections.