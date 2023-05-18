News & Fox / Entrepreneurs

Great expectations for Philippi’s muffin men

Covid wiped out their business, but now Siphumeze Ramncwana and Siphamandla Mavumengwana are back to baking at 5am every morning

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Sandiso Phaliso

When two young entrepreneurs from Philippi on the Cape Flats were planning to reopen their business after Covid, they revived an idea that had served them well before the pandemic: muffins.

Before the lockdown, Siphumeze Ramncwana and Siphamandla Mavumengwana realised that their street-food vending competitors were selling mostly vetkoek or braaied meat. No-one had muffins on the menu. Their idea had worked a treat before Covid. Now they are back with their old fare, having added burgers and chicken. But muffins remain a big seller...

