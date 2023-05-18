The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
When two young entrepreneurs from Philippi on the Cape Flats were planning to reopen their business after Covid, they revived an idea that had served them well before the pandemic: muffins.
Before the lockdown, Siphumeze Ramncwana and Siphamandla Mavumengwana realised that their street-food vending competitors were selling mostly vetkoek or braaied meat. No-one had muffins on the menu. Their idea had worked a treat before Covid. Now they are back with their old fare, having added burgers and chicken. But muffins remain a big seller...
PROFILE
Great expectations for Philippi’s muffin men
Covid wiped out their business, but now Siphumeze Ramncwana and Siphamandla Mavumengwana are back to baking at 5am every morning
