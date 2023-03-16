Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year
The time for urgent action is now, Mupita insists, adding that the country is staring over the edge of a cliff
The PIC wants its R4.3bn investment back but there won't be much of it left by the time the court case is over
The pressure is on new electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to end load-shedding. His backers believe he’s the real deal, and up to the task. If they’re wrong, the consequences could be ...
Chef and restaurateur Luke Dale Roberts is revamping his portfolio of restaurants to reflect Cape Town’s unquenchable appetite, and Joburg’s attention deficit problem
Seeing former Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni in a suit and tie, and managing his new domain, it’s hard to believe that four years ago he was paralysed, unable even to talk. Today he is the GM of one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest attractions, the R500m revamped Boardwalk Mall.
The rare and debilitating autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) had put an end to his cricket career in the UK. In 2019 the disease attacked his peripheral nervous system and caused extreme muscle weakness. Doctors were worried he would never walk or talk again...
PROFILE: Solo Nqweni, bowled but not out
How a former World Cup cricketer overcame paralysis and rose to senior management
