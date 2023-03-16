News & Fox

PROFILE: Solo Nqweni, bowled but not out

How a former World Cup cricketer overcame paralysis and rose to senior management

16 March 2023 - 05:00 KATHRYN KIMBERLEY

Seeing former Warriors all-rounder Solo Nqweni in a suit and tie, and managing his new domain, it’s hard to believe that four years ago he was paralysed, unable even to talk. Today he is the GM of one of the Eastern Cape’s biggest attractions, the R500m revamped Boardwalk Mall.

The rare and debilitating autoimmune disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) had put an end to his cricket career in the UK. In 2019 the disease attacked his peripheral nervous system and caused extreme muscle weakness. Doctors were worried he would never walk or talk again...

